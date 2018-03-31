  • Missouri couple suing to protect turf -- or lack of it

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ST. PETERS. Mo. - A Missouri couple must grow grass in their yard, even though one of them is allergic to it, a federal judge ruled.

    Carl and Janice Duffner of St. Peters have lived in their home since 2002 and planted a flower garden because Janice is allergic to grass, KSDK reported. But the lack of grass violates a city ordinance that mandates that residents’ yards must have at least 50 percent of turf grass, the television station reported.

    "All of our friends want to walk through it,” neighbor Mark Letko told KSDK. "I don't know why anyone would want to take this pleasure away from her."

    The city gave the Duffners a variance, agreeing to only 5 percent of grass in the yard. The couple refused and filed a lawsuit,

    "St. Peters have just gone too far," Carl Duffner told KSDK.

    "It's not drugs or anything like that. We are talking about grass,” Letko said.

    David Roland, the attorney for the Duffners, said if an appeal to this judge's ruling does not work, he will take the case to the U.S Supreme Court, KSDK reported.

