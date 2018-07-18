0 National Hot Dog Day 2018: 7-Eleven, Love's Travel Stops and more offering discounted, free dogs

National Hot Dog Day is July 18, and multiple restaurants across the country are offering discounted dogs to celebrate.

Here are some of the places with National Hot Dog Day offers:

﻿Philly Pretzel Factory

This regional soft pretzel bakery is offering its all beef Dietz & Watson dogs wrapped in American cheese and a Philly Pretzel for $1.

﻿7-Eleven

The convenience store is offering $1 Big Bite hot dogs.

﻿Hwy 55

At most locations in North and South Carolina, this retro 1950s restaurant will serve Southern-style dogs for 99 cents from 2 to 5 p.m. Today reported that all 138 national locations of the restaurants will participate in the offer, but customers will need to download the My Hwy 55 Rewards Program app or have a punch card to get the deal. There is a two hot dogs per person limit.

﻿Sonic Drive-In

Sonic offers corn dogs for 99 cents every day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Love's Travel Stops

﻿Customers can get free hot dogs from one of Love’s Travel Stops 41 locations from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, but it’s not just limited to hot dogs. Customers who present a barcode at the travel stop can get a dog or another roller grill item -- such as egg rolls, tornados, roller bites and others -- for free. The bar code can be accessed at Love’s official Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.

Before rushing out to get a discounted hot dog, be aware that every location may not participate in these deals and some stores and restaurants are not in every state. Be sure to call ahead if you want to take advantage of these offers.

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Travel Centers is offering customers a free hot dog July 18 through its myPilot app. A free hot dog or other roller grill item will be available at participating locations among more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

Pilot Flying J is one of several stores and restaurants offering deals for National Hot Dog Day July 18. (Heather Anne Thomas, Pilot Flying J)

