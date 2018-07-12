0 National Ice Cream Day 2018: Deals at Dairy Queen, Carvel, Pet Smart and more

If you are in the mood to scream over ice cream next weekend, you’re in luck.

Sunday, July 15, is National Ice Cream Day (finally), and ice cream joints across the country are offering sweet deals on your favorite flavor.

And there are plenty of people who will take them up on the offers. Ninety-six percent of Americans surveyed by YouGov said they regularly eat ice cream.

America’s favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate, according to the survey, followed by vanilla, butter pecan, cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip, cookie dough, strawberry, pistachio, rocky road, chocolate chip and cake batter.

Don’t see your favorite there? Maybe the deals below can help. Here’s the scoop on freebies and deals being offered to celebrate ice cream.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local ice cream shops to confirm which deals are available before you go.)

Baskin-Robbins: Download the Baskin-Robbins app on National Ice Cream Day to get offers such as a buy one, get one free cone, .99 cent sundaes and $2 off a medium milkshake.

July is National Ice Cream Month! Celebrate once, twice or maybe even all thirty-one days with a festive frozen treat from Brusters! pic.twitter.com/zg4oQlJE10 — Bruster's Ice Cream (@BrustersFresh) July 3, 2018

Bruster’s: Join the new Sweet Rewards loyalty program and get a $3 reward toward your ice cream purchase.

Carvel: Buy one cup or cone – any size – and get a second one free.

Dairy Queen: Get a free small Blizzard treat when you download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account.

Dippin' Dots: You can get a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots at participating stores and shopping center locations.

Monkey Joe’s: Monkey Joe’s is hosting a special customer appreciation event on Sunday with free ice cream cups for each guest while supplies last.

Pet Smart – Your dog can get a doggie ice cream at Pet Smart locations that have a Pets Hotel on Saturday and Sunday.

16 Handles: You can get the first 3 ounces of yogurt/toppings free from open-5 p.m. Sunday if you download the app. Check out the details of the deal here.

Sub Zero Ice Cream: Come in Monday for $1 off regular ice creams from 5 to 8 p.m. at all locations.

Your Pie: Get free gelato on Sunday at participating restaurants.

Yogurtland: Buy one get one free from 1-6 p.m.

Mark your calendar and SAVE THE DATE for our National Ice Cream Day event on July 15th from 1-6PM!



Join us, at a store near you, for a special BOGO (buy one, get one free) offer. pic.twitter.com/ig4WiYOBr8 — Yogurtland (@Yogurtland) July 3, 2018

