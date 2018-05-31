  • NBA Championship 2018: What time, what channel, what are the odds for Cleveland vs. Golden State?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The NBA Championship gets underway Thursday when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland.

    If the names sound familiar, there’s a reason. This is the fourth year in a row the Cavs and the Warriors will play for the title. Cleveland defeated the Boston Celtics in conference play to earn their way into the finals, while Golden State beat the Houston Rockets to punch their ticket to the championship game.

    Both teams had to win Game 7 in their series to make it to the finals.

    ESPN Stats pointed out that it is the first time in a major sport in the United States that two teams have met four consecutive years in the championship game.

    What time is it on, what channel, what are the odds? Here’s a look at the upcoming series.

    Who is playing: The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Golden State Warriors.

    When: The first game of the finals is Thursday.

    What time: Tipoff will be at 9 p.m. ET

    What channel: The games will be broadcast on ABC.

    What about livestreamWatchESPN

    What are the odds: In Game 1, the Warriors are a 12-point favorite. 

    When are the other games: Here is the schedule for the other games, the times and the channel they will be broadcast on. 

    Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC 

    *if necessary

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry gestures to a teammate during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

