0 NBA rookie player Sterling Brown arrest video released by Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released the bodycam footage of the night a Taser was used on rookie NBA player Sterling Brown and he was arrested.

Brown, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, was arrested outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26 following a parking violation.

In a police report, the officer said he repeatedly asked Brown to “step back” because he was standing so close to him. Brown refused and “became very aggressive,” WISN reported.

After police backup arrived, the incident turned physical when Brown allegedly “resisted being handcuffed.” A Taser was used on Brown during the incident.

He was evaluated at a local hospital before being booked into the Milwaukee County Jail.

He was released a few hours later and issued a parking ticket. The incident prompted an internal investigation.

In a statement, Brown said, “My experience in January with the Milwaukee Police Department was wrong and shouldn’t happen to anybody. What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked. This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future.” He ended his statement by saying, “I will take legal action against the Milwaukee Police Department to continue forcing change in our community.”

After an internal investigation, the department released the arrest video and a statement, apologizing that the “incident escalated to this level.” Milwaukee Police Department Chief Alfonso Morales said, “When I took office, I vowed to rebuild trust between the Milwaukee Police Department and the community. We are doing that. I promised that when the department is involved in events of this nature, we will be honest about them. We are.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.