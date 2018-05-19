  • Parkland students, families offer condolences to victims of Santa Fe school massacre

    Students at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, joined others from across the country last month in walking out of classrooms to protest gun violence at American schools during the National School Walkout. 

    Now, just 28 days later, they are the victims of the same violence that has been plaguing U.S. schools for two decades.

    The student protests over gun violence during the past several months, including a huge rally in Washington, D.C., in March, were organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14 that left 17 people dead, including 14 students and three staff members.

    Parkland students, on their last day of school, found themselves reliving the terrifying attack they had endured as the massacre in Santa Fe unfolded Friday.

    Many took to social media to express their grief and condolences to Santa Fe students.

    The families of the Parkland school shooting victims also released a statement Friday, asking the media not to use the name of the shooter, as they did after the deadly rampage at Stoneman Douglas High.

    “The families of the victims killed in the Parkland massacre are deeply saddened that today another group of families, those from Santa Fe, TX, have suffered the loss of a loved one at school … We ask that the media covering this event refrain from using the shooter’s name thereby preventing him from gaining the notoriety that many of his kind desire,” the statement said.

    There have already been 22 school shootings so far this year, according to CNN.

     

