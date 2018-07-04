0 #Planebae: Woman tweets story of strangers meeting, internet falls in love

A woman’s story of romance blossoming between two strangers on a plane has the internet falling in love.

Rosey Blair said on Twitter that she and her boyfriend were seated separately Monday on a flight to Texas. She said she asked a woman to switch seats so that she could be next to her boyfriend, putting an athletic woman next to an equally athletic man.

Blair said that she and her boyfriend “made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life.” She then proceeded to document the pair, sharing their story over the course of nearly five dozen tweets.

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

KPRC-TV identified the man at the center of the viral tweets as Euan Holden, brother to former Houston Dynamo star and current soccer broadcaster Stuart Holden. Euan Holden said on Twitter that he knew Blair was taking photos of him and his unidentified aisle-mate.

“You guys are cracking me up with ‘PlaneBae,’” Euan Holden wrote Wednesday.

Mornin world ...? You guys are cracking me up with PlaneBae. Where do I even start the day? Breakfast? — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 4, 2018

Here are some highlights from Blair’s tweets:

