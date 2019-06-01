0 Psychedelic rock pioneer Roky Erickson dead at 71

Roky Erickson, a psychedelic rock ’n’ roll pioneer who fronted the 13th Floor Elevators, died of unknown causes Friday in Austin, Texas, Rolling Stone reported. He was 71.

>> Read more trending news

“Roky Erickson, an heroic icon of modern rock & roll and one of the best friends the music ever had, died in Austin, Texas today,” the singer’s representative confirmed in a statement to the magazine.

Erickson’s death was confirmed to Variety by his brother, Mikel Erickson, to Bill Bentley, who produced the 1990 Erickson tribute album “Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye.”

“Roky lived in so many worlds, you couldn’t keep up with him,” Bentley told Variety. “He lived so much, and not always on this planet.”

Erickson’s career was cut short due to mental illness and years spent in a Texas mental hospital, according to Rolling Stone.

Erickson co-founded the 13th Floor Elevators in 1965. His howling vocals and guitar work helped spark the psychedelic music revolution during the mid-1960s.

The group’s 1966 debut album, “The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators,” was instrumental in the psychedelic movement but did not generate much interest among mainstream music critics.

Erickson’s intense vocals was the key to the group’s most notable single, the 1966 song, “You’re Gonna Miss Me.” The group broke up in 1969, Rolling Stone reported.

Erickson soon began showing symptoms of paranoid schizophrenia and was arrested in 1969 for possession of a marijuana joint, the magazine reported.

Erickson was sent to a mental hospital for three years.

Roky Erickson was one of the greatest rock n roll singers of all time. He was also one of the sweetest weirdos. Here’s a story I did on him in 2001 as he battled back from various demons--only to make even more amazing music. #ImGonnaMissYou @texasmonthly https://t.co/wKLa5P1sy6 — Michael Hall (@mikehalltexas) May 31, 2019

Devastated to hear of Roky Erickson's passing. One of the reasons I began singing. A huge inspiration and giant in the history of rock. I used to call him every day in the 80's, he would actually pick up once every couple months and talk horror films with me. Such a loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/6HE4HHsZnS — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 31, 2019

Roky Erickson was a visionary. "You're Gonna Miss Me" is one of the five greatest rock songs ever. "Splash 1" is one of the most beautiful. I like the 13th Floor Elevators version of "Baby Blue" more than Dylan's original (sorry). "I Walked With a Zombie" is untouchable. — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) May 31, 2019

I don't think any one person invented psychedelic rock, but if someone did, it was #RokyErickson. RIP. pic.twitter.com/UmaaRu9eI6 — Jason P. Woodbury (@jasonpwoodbury) May 31, 2019

R.I.P. Roky Erickson, July 15, 1947 — May 31, 2019. Here he is singing "You're Gonna Miss Me" with the 13th Floor Elevators in 1966. pic.twitter.com/eITNssxvl2 — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) June 1, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.