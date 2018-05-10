Pug's apology for howling making some noise

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh pug’s apology for howling when his mom is away from home away has gone viral.
Sharla Wilson just moved into a new apartment, and her dog, Charleston Chew, is blind and has trouble seeing around the new place.
So when Wilson’s away, Charleston howls and makes a lot of noise.
The howl heard ‘round the world continues... pic.twitter.com/U6l2MRRuYP— Sharla (@Charlestons_Mom) May 8, 2018
His howling prompted his owner to post an apology note on his neighbor’s door.
The note explains that he’s old and had cataracts and gets scared when his mom’s away.
You howl all you want Charleston, honey pic.twitter.com/Cv5bLk0ogh— ☾ (@jegan__mones) April 30, 2018
One neighbor snapped a picture of the note with the caption, “You can howl all you want Charleston, honey!”
So far, the tweet has close to 450,000 likes and over 121,000 retweets.
Thanks for all the love, everyone! Charleston Chew Pug is so happy his howls have been heard from Pittsburgh to Ireland and back! pic.twitter.com/eWoO8jo49N— Sharla (@Charlestons_Mom) May 2, 2018
