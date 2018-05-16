0 Royal wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce bridal party

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are among the six bridesmaids and four pageboys who will accompany Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they walk down the aisle Saturday in England, the royal family announced Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Kensington Palace officials named the 10-person bridal party, made up entirely of children, who will attend the royal nuptials at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen the Bridesmaids and Page Boys for their Wedding on Saturday 19th May #RoyalWedding: https://t.co/fRX7IA5Cn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

The bridesmaids include 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton. The princess served as a flower girl last year when Kate’s sister, Pippa, got married.

Two of Prince Harry’s goddaughters were also announced as bridesmaids: 3-year-old Florence van Cutsem and 2-year-old Zalie Warren. Two of Markle’s goddaughters also made the list: 6-year-old Remi Litt and her sister, 7-year-old Rylan Litt, daughters of Benita and Darren Litt. Markle has previously called the girls her “fairy god-daughters,” Vanity Fair reported.

Ivy Mulroney, the 4-year-old daughter of Markle’s best friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, and her husband, Ben, will also accompany the bride down the aisle. The Mulroney’s two sons, 7-year-old twins Brian and John, will serve as pageboys for Saturday’s festivities.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen the Bridesmaids and Page Boys for their Wedding on Saturday 19th May #RoyalWedding: https://t.co/fRX7IA5Cn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest child, will also be a pageboy Saturday. He held the same role last year during Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Prince Harry’s godson, 6-year-old Jasper Dyer, was also named as a page boy.

A spokesman for the royal family said earlier this month that Markle decided against having a maid of honor for her big day because she was wary of choosing favorites amongst her close-knit friend group, People reported.

Prince Harry last month asked his brother to serve as his best man, seven years after he served as best man during Prince William’s marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William accepted.

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.