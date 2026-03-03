VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County sheriff’s deputy is still recovering after being shot twice while responding to a call on Monday. Deputy José Rivera was struck twice, and officials say a bullet hitting his body-worn camera likely prevented more serious injuries.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood showed body camera footage from a deputy capturing the incident as it happened.

Bodycam footage released in Volusia County deputy shooting incident (WFTV)

During the encounter, the shooter fired 12 bullets at responding officers. According to deputies, he used a 9mm handgun that was initially purchased legally in Sanford. The weapon was subsequently sold to him for $600.

Investigators also found evidence about the suspect’s past questions regarding the use of force. On Feb. 14, the shooter reportedly asked an AI chat program whether he could shoot someone if they entered his property.

Chitwood gave an update on the deputy’s condition after the shooting. He mentioned that Rivera was in good spirits during his hospital recovery and shared details of their recent conversation.

“He was sitting watching SpongeBob and eating chicken and waffles,” Chitwood said of the deputy’s recovery.

Deputy Rivera is anticipated to leave the hospital as he progresses in his recovery.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group