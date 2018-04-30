  • Ryan Reynolds shares Deadpool's rejection letter from Avengers

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds tore down whatever was left of the fourth wall, posting a letter on Twitter from Tony Stark barring Deadpool entry into the Avengers. 

    Reynolds congratulated the heroes in the latest Marvel offering “Avengers: Infinity War” while sharing a picture of Stark’s letter.

    “From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did,” Reynolds wrote.

    The movie set a record with a $250 million opening in North America and $630 million total, according to The Associated Press. It still has not been released in China, the world’s second-largest movie market. It opens there May 11.

    Stark’s reply to Deadpool joining the Avengers: 

    “No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X.” 

    “Deadpool 2” opens in theaters May 18.

    Earthquake felt in parts of Tennessee

    French museum learns half its collection is counterfeit

    Lamborghini sheared in half after it hits light pole

    Mississippi state offices closed Monday to honor Confederate Memorial Day