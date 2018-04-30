Ryan Reynolds shares Deadpool's rejection letter from Avengers

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds tore down whatever was left of the fourth wall, posting a letter on Twitter from Tony Stark barring Deadpool entry into the Avengers.
Reynolds congratulated the heroes in the latest Marvel offering “Avengers: Infinity War” while sharing a picture of Stark’s letter.
“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did,” Reynolds wrote.
From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018
The movie set a record with a $250 million opening in North America and $630 million total, according to The Associated Press. It still has not been released in China, the world’s second-largest movie market. It opens there May 11.
Stark’s reply to Deadpool joining the Avengers:
“No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X.”
“Deadpool 2” opens in theaters May 18.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}