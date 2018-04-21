0 'Scarface' stars, fans reunite to say hello to their little friends

Fans of “Scarface” were more than happy to say hello to their little friends Thursday.

Members from the 1983 movie -- known for its violence and profanity, and a cult classic -- had a reunion at the Tribeca Film Festival, The New York Daily News reported. Al Pacino, who played Cuban immigrant-turned-drug-lord Tony Montana, appeared with co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Steven Bauer and director Brian De Palma to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film.

The role of Montana is one of the iconic acting leads for Pacino, 77, who starred in “The Godfather,” “The Godfather: Part II,” “Serpico,” and “Dog Day Afternoon.” His signature line before spraying bullets at men attempting to break into his office -- “Say hello to my little friend” -- is a pop culture staple.

Pacino told the audience that the line — written by screenwriter Oliver Stone — never gets old.

“What you mean, ‘Say hello to my little friend?’” he repeated to the audience when asked about how the quote still resonates.

Pfeiffer, 59, was coming off her first leading role from 1982’s “Grease 2” when she took the role of Montana’s wife, Elvira Hancock, in “Scarface.” She said Thursday that she learned a great deal from Pacino and still protects her characters “at all costs,” the Daily News reported.

“I have always tried to emulate that, and I tried to be polite about it, but I think that that's what really makes great acting,” Pfeiffer said.

During a question-and-answer session, Pfeiffer was asked what her weight was when she played the Elvira character. During the movie, her drug-addict character gets thinner as the plot deepens. The question was received with boos from the audience, the Daily News reported.

"Well, OK, I don’t know (what my weight was)," Pfeiffer said. "I literally had members of the crew bringing me bagels, because they were all worried about me and how thin I was getting. I think I was living on tomato soup and Marlboros,.”

Pacino told the audience that the movie was his own idea, inspired by watching the 1932 movie of the same name, the Daily News reported.

"Bombast was part of what we were trying to say with the movie," Pacino said. "It was bigger than life."

De Palma said the acting from “Scarface” still blows him away.

"The amazing thing about is seeing this movie again and again is the amazing performances," he said.

Pacino said he had a hunch the movie -- and his role -- would be special.

"I did have a feeling, I must say it's true, because there are certain roles you feel that can challenge you ... there was something about the preparation, there was something about the text and Brian,” Pacino told the crowd.

