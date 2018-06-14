Sean Spicer gets new job with pro-Trump super PAC

Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary, has a new job with a political action committee.
Spicer will be a spokesperson and senior adviser to the President Donald Trump-aligned super PAC, called America First Action, TIME reports.
Spicer left his post as press secretary last year after a turbulent tenure. America First Action is dedicated to backing candidates who support the Trump administration.
“Sean Spicer is one of the most well-known and well-respected political insiders of our time,” Brian O. Walsh, president of America First Action, said in a statement to the Washington Post.
Spicer said he is “honored to join a team whose mission is to help fulfill the president’s promises to the American people, while helping elect officials who will do the same.”
Spicer’s tumultuous time in the White House was fraught with combative press briefings and controversy, which was caricatured on “Saturday Night Live.”
Since leaving his post as press secretary, Spicer has appeared as a commentator on multiple Fox News outlets. He has also written a book, titled “The Briefing,” which he has stated will “set the record straight” about the Trump presidency. The book is expected to be released in July.
Spicer is expected to attend the America First Action inaugural summit in Washington, D.C., next week.
He is expected to introduce former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and moderate a roundtable discussion.
He is also expected to deliver remarks at the summit.
