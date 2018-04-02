Snowed under: Blizzard forces Yankees to cancel home opener

NEW YORK - The New York Yankees are usually snowed under with ticket requests for Opening Day.
Monday, a blizzard canceled the team’s home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Post reported.
The game was rescheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m.; however, the forecast calls for rain.
Since 1970, the Yankees have played their home opener with snow falling twice, in 1996 and 2003. Game-time temperatures for those games was 35 degrees, NJ.com reported.
Today's Opening Day game has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 3 at 4:05 pm.
All gates will open to ticketed fans at 2 pm. tomorrow, w/ pregame ceremonies scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm. Guests should arrive EARLY!
It is the first time snow has canceled a home opener at the new Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009.
Here is the final out of the 1996 home opener, which was the debut for manager Joe Torre:
