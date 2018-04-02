  • Snowed under: Blizzard forces Yankees to cancel home opener

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - The New York Yankees are usually snowed under with ticket requests for Opening Day.

    Monday, a blizzard canceled the team’s home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Post reported.

    The game was rescheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m.; however, the forecast calls for rain.

    Since 1970, the Yankees have played their home opener with snow falling twice, in 1996 and 2003. Game-time temperatures for those games was 35 degrees, NJ.com reported.

    It is the first time snow has canceled a home opener at the new Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009.

    Here is the final out of the 1996 home opener, which was the debut for manager Joe Torre:

