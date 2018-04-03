Student driver crashes into DMV while taking driver's test

WATERBURY, Conn. - A student driver smashed a car through the window of a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Connecticut Tuesday while taking her driver’s test, according to multiple reports.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. as a 46-year-old Waterbury woman was taking her driver’s test, the Republican-American reported, citing state police. The woman accidentally pressed her foot down on the accelerator instead of the brake as she was backing a car marked “student driver” into a parking spot outside the DMV, according to WVIT.
Photos posted to social media showed glass strewn across the tiles of the Waterbury DMV.
Car crashed into DMV in Waterbury... pic.twitter.com/49vXe1r2yf— David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) April 3, 2018
Police told the Republican-American two people who were inside the DMV at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries. One was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the newspaper. The woman taking the test was not injured.
The driver was cited for unsafe backing, the Republican-American reported.
Officials with the DMV told WVIT that services were not disrupted by the crash.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}