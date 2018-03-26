  • Teen killed, classmate injured in accident on senior skip day

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Senior skip day at a private school in Henry County, Georgia, took a tragic turn Monday when an 18-year-old student heading to the mall was killed in a single-vehicle accident in nearby Clayton County.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Makayla Penn of McDonough was a passenger in a Mini Cooper driven by her Community Christian School classmate, Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, of Jonesboro, the Georgia State Patrol confirmed. 

    Pavon-Baker was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred about 11:40 a.m. on I-75 South at the Mt. Zion Boulevard exit, WSB-TV reported.

    The vehicle failed to navigate the turn on the exit ramp and ended up hitting a tree in a wooded area, according to WSB. The GSP said Penn had to be extricated from the damaged Mini Cooper, which was towed from the scene around 2 p.m.

    The two students were out of school and had plans to shop for spring break, the news station reported. A classmate on the said both students were recently accepted by the University of Georgia.

    The Stockbridge school’s principal sent a letter to parents Monday about the crash, WSB reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen killed, classmate injured in accident on senior skip day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Trump over hush agreement, says it's void,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tiffany Haddish says Beyoncé was bitten in the face by an actress at a party

  • Headline Goes Here

    Is this pill the answer to severe peanut allergies?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Red Lobster serving lobster and Cheddar Bay waffles for limited time