Trump fires back at James Comey on Twitter

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    President Donald Trump fired back at James Comey on Friday, calling him a “proven leaker and liar” as excerpts from the former FBI director’s upcoming book were released Thursday.

    “James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR,” the president tweeted Friday morning, saying that Comey leaked classified information “for which he should be prosecuted.”

    Trump went on to refer to Comey as “a weak and untruthful slime ball,” and concluded his two-part tweet by writing that it was his “great honor” to fire him.

    Comey has some harsh words for Trump in his memoir “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” which is due out Tuesday.

    According to an excerpt from the book published by The New York Times, Comey said that Trump “is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values. 

    “His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty,” he wrote.

    Comey was fired by Trump last May. In his book, written after serving under two previous administrations, details conversations with Trump about the Steele dossier for the first time. The information gathered by former British spy Christopher Steele on Trump includes alleged interactions between Trump and prostitutes in Moscow in 2013 that the Russians had allegedly filmed.

