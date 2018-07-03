0 Uncle and nephew killed in boating accident on North Carolina lake

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. - The bodies of two boaters reported missing after their vessel capsized on Lake Norman Friday night have been recovered, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

North Carolina wildlife officials had searched Saturday and Sunday for the two men after their boat was found capsized. The men, who were uncle and nephew, were found Sunday night by citizens.

They were identified as Earnest Norris and Fredrick Martin, of Mooresville.

Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Rob Cannon said the boaters had been missing since Friday night. Cannon also said that a missing persons report was filed Friday night when the boaters did not return.

Officials told WSOC-TV that they started their search around 8 a.m. Saturday in Mooresville.

Despite mid-afternoon storms on Saturday, firefighters from Charlotte, Lake Norman and Mooresville searched tirelessly for the men who were believed to have gone fishing Friday night and were supposed to return the boat by midnight.

WSOC’s news partner The Moorseville Tribune reported the boat appeared to have dry rot and had filled with water. It also reported it was the first time the men took the boat out on the lake.

﻿>> Trending: Body of Georgia student pulled from Mississippi River after concert﻿

Charlotte fire officials said Sunday that they were not continuing to assist with the search.

Another boater located the overturned bass boat not far from Hagers Creek Landing, in 16-20 feet of water. Life jackets were retrieved nearby.

"We will conduct a grid search of that area of the overturned boat,” Cannon said Saturday.

Across the lake, near Blythe Landing, wildlife officer Sampson Parker patrolled the water to keep others safe.

“Come out, have a good time, but be safe,” Parker said. “Have your life jackets on.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.