  • Watch: ‘First Man' trailer starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong

    By: Lauren Padgett

    Updated:

    Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong in the biopic “First Man” is already creating awards-season buzz.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The debut trailer for the new film dropped Saturday night and already has over 2 million views on YouTube.

    Damien Chazelle, director of La La Land, said he wants “First Man” to bring audiences through Armstrong’s journey into space during the Apollo 11 space flight, USA Today reports.

    Gosling stars as Armstrong alongside Claire Foy, from “The Crown.

    “First Man” opens in theaters and IMAX October 18.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watch: ‘First Man' trailer starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watch: DUI driver plows in to doughnut shop near Seattle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Taco Bell giving away free tacos after Warriors sweep NBA Finals

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tyson recalls 3,000 pounds of frozen chicken due to plastic contamination

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump: North Korea summit is ‘one-time shot,' Russia would be ‘good ally'