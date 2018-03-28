  • Woman awaiting 2nd heart, kidney transplant makes hospital bed plea to meet Gronk

    By: Steven Yablonski, Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    BOSTON - A 27-year-old western Massachusetts woman is awaiting her second heart and kidney transplant in a Boston hospital and has only one wish -- to meet New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

    Lauren Meizo has been at Brigham & Women’s Hospital for nearly three months while waiting for her new organs.

    “I’m making this video because this is my second heart transplant in five years, along with a kidney this time,” she said in a video posted to YouTube. “I had so much fun the first time. I guess I wanted to up the ante.”

    She said she was making the video because she would love if Gronkowski were to make the trip to the hospital to deliver the news when it’s time to receive her new heart and/or kidney.

    “If that’s too much pressure, I understand,” she said. “But I will allow for you to have a meet-and-greet with me anytime you want,” she said. “Because I got nothing but time right now.”

     

