0 Woman says manager fired her over son's hospitalization, manager no longer employed by company

ALBION, Mich. - A convenience store worker almost lost her job after her son fell ill and was put on life support.

Crystal Fisher said her 18-year-old son had to be put on life support at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Doctors say the teen has cellulitis sepsis, WWMT reported.

Fisher texted her boss at PS Food Mart to tell her what was going on and that she would be missing her shifts until her son was off life support, according to WWMT.

But her manager told her during the text message conversation that if Fisher didn’t come to work, it meant Fisher quit her job, WWMT reported.

The manager, identified only by her first name, Dawn, allegedly wrote Fisher that, “I’ve been more than accommodating during this allowing schedule changes and such. There is no reason you can’t work and I will not tolerate drama,” WWMT reported.

Fisher posted the screengrabs of the series of text messages to her Facebook page where it caught the attention of people across the country.

PS Food Mart and its parent company Folk Oil Company investigated the text exchange and reached out to Fisher, telling her that she will get the time off she needs.

The company also said that the manager is no longer employed by PS Food Mart, USA Today reported.

