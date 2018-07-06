  • World Cup: Neymar's dives get hilarious call outs across internet

    There’s nothing like seeing a professional athlete trying to draw a penalty and right now, Brazil’s Neymar may just have become the king of taking a dive. 

    Neymar has spent nearly a quarter of an hour flopping on the field during games. The Guardian reported it was 13 minutes and 50 seconds of game time lost to Neymar’s antics. And it is difficult not to notice his performance.

    He dropped to the ground at least 43 times in four matches, according to The Wall Street Journal

    If you’re not familiar with his “injuries,” watch the video below of Neymar rolling on the field from one of Brazil’s wins.

    It happens so often, he has now become the butt of jokes online.

    Kentucky Fried Chicken’s South African division jumped on the Neymar-bashing wagon with a new advertising spot that asks why just settle for a free kick with a dive like that, USA Today reported

    But chain restaurants aren’t the only ones working on their Neymar drop and roll. A Swiss youth soccer team is practicing their Neymar pratfalls.

