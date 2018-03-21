0 You don't have to #DeleteFacebook: 7 tips to lock down your privacy without leaving

Facebook is under fire following this week’s revelation that data company Cambridge Analytica acquired data from millions of Facebook users without their knowledge. The news prompted a #DeleteFacebook social media campaign urging users to say goodbye to the platform once and for all.

>> Read more trending news

But leaving Facebook isn’t that simple. Luckily, you don’t have to delete the platform altogether to ensure your data is safe.

>> Related: Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

Here are seven tips to lock down your privacy without leaving social media entirely:

Download your Facebook data to see exactly what they know about you.

If you’re concerned about the information you have out there, Facebook allows users to download a copy of their own data, including archived posts, messages and advertisements you’ve clicked on, according to Digital Trends.

How: General Account Settings --> Download a copy of your Facebook data --> Start My Archive.

>> Related: Facebook crisis-management lesson: What not to do

Check the third-party apps connected to your account.

Under General Account Settings, click on the Apps page to see a list of apps you’ve connected to your Facebook account. If you see an app you’re wary of, hover over it and delete it immediately.

Opt out of Facebook API sharing altogether.

On the same page as the Apps, scroll down until you see Apps, Websites and Plugins. Hit Edit to Disable Platform. This will sign you out of all websites, apps and other services connected to your Facebook account.

>> Related: Academic says he's being scapegoated in Facebook data case

Log out of Facebook when you’re not using it.

It’s a simple rule, but how often do you actually log out? According to Tom’s Guide, if you leave your Facebook logged in on your computer, it can still track your movements and share your information with advertisers and other parties.

Adjust your ad settings or delete interests to prevent ad targeting.

Under General Account Settings, scroll down to the Ads page and click on Your Interests. On this page, Facebook uses the selection of interests across a variety of categories, including entertainment, news, hobbies and more to determine what ads you’ll see. You can hover over a selection to delete an interest, or, you can scroll down to Ad Settings.

Under Ad Settings, you have the option of adjusting:

- Ads based on your use of websites and apps (Can you see online interest-based ads from Facebook?)

>> Related: Did you fall for these fake ads? How Russian trolls got into your Facebook feeds

- Ads on apps and websites off of the Facebook Companies (Can your Facebook ad preferences be used to show you ads on devices such as computers, mobile devices and connected TVs?)

- Ads with your social actions (Who can see your social actions paired with ads?)

Limit who can see your posts, friends list and more under privacy settings.

Under General Account Settings, click Privacy. There, you can limit who sees your future posts, your friends list or who can look you up using the email used on Facebook. You can also click on Timeline and Tagging Settings to adjust preferences for who can post on your timeline, see what posts are on your timeline and more.

Turn off location services.

>> Related: Facebook can now find you in photos you’re not tagged in

Turn off location data to limit Facebook’s access and ensure your own physical safety. You can do so by going to General Account Settings --> Location. Check your location services preferences on your smartphone as well.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.