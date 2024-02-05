2024 Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift announces new album

Taylor Swift used the occasion of winning her 13th Grammy Award to drop a surprise.

No, it had nothing to do with an NFL player.

The singer announced that her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” will be released on April 19.

“OK, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift began after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights.” “I want to say thank you to the fans, by telling you a secret, that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years.

“Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’”

“I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you.”

The singer also posted a photograph of a handwritten note, that could be lyrics from an upcoming song.

“And so I enter into evidence/My tarnished coat of arms

“My muses, acquired like bruises/My talismans and charms

“The tick, tick, tick of love bombs/My veins of pitch black ink

“All’s fair in love and poetry…”

She ended the post with, “Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Swift threw many of her fans a curve, as they were expecting her to formally announce “Reputation,” the final album in her “Taylor’s Version” recording project, according to Variety.

She had changed her social media avatars to black and white, which was “Reputation’s” color scheme, the entertainment news website reported.

