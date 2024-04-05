4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes NYC and beyond

NEW YORK — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 rattled the East Coast on Friday morning, prompting reports of the temblor in several states, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported near Lebanon, New Jersey, just before 10:25 a.m., officials said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the earthquake — which was earlier reported with a magnitude of 4.7 — was felt throughout New York.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” she said in a post on social media.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.



My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 5, 2024

It was not immediately clear whether the quake caused any damages or injuries. Officials with the New York City Mayor’s Office noted that authorities did not immediately have “any reports of major impacts.”

New York City just felt the impacts of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, New Jersey. @NYCMayor is being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still assessing the impact. — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 5, 2024

USGS officials said Friday that earthquakes are “uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast.”

Earthquakes are uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast, a zone one study called a "passive-aggressive margin" b/c there's no active plate boundary between the Atlantic & N. American plates, but there are stresses. Did you feel the NJ quake? https://t.co/ADcDLsTp8b — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2024

Reports to the USGS show that people from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts and from Washington, D.C., to Vermont felt the shaking Friday morning. It prompted officials to issue some ground stops at area airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible. For real-time air traffic updates please see: https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 5, 2024

Officials confirmed that quake was felt in Massachusetts on Friday, according to WFXT.

“We have received several reports of an earthquake felt here in southern New England around 10:25am,” the National Weather Service’s Boston office said in a social media post.

[10:30am] We have received several reports of an earthquake felt here in southern New England around 10:25am. Preliminary reports from the @USGS indicate a M4.8 earthquake was recorded in north-central NJ. Please refer to the the USGS for more information! https://t.co/0WXqzORr9e pic.twitter.com/2IcDYpctfh — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 5, 2024

