59th CMA Awards: Here is the list of 2025 winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley and Riley Green were the big winners on Wednesday at the 59th CMA Awards show in Nashville.

Wilson, who hosted the show, took the top prize, winning entertainer of the year honors.

She also won album of the year honors and was named the top female vocalist.

“I was just so tickled to be hosting this thing tonight,” Wilson said after winning entertainer of the year honors but forgetting she had to give closing remarks. “I forgot I was hosting this thing.

“Thank you for letting me run my mouth on this legendary stage and celebrate the best genre in the world, country dang music.”

Langley and Green were duet partners whose teaming on “you look like you love me” earned wins in the single of the year, song of the year and music video of the year categories.

Cody Johnson won for best male vocalist, while the Red Clay Strays won vocal group of the year.

The awards ceremony was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Winners are in bold:

Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

“you look like you love me” -- Ella Langley & Riley Green (Producer: Will Bundy; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

“4x4xU” -- Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” -- Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)

“Am I Okay?” -- Megan Moroney (Producer: Kristian Bush; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)

“I Never Lie” -- Zach Top (Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey)

Album of the Year

“Whirlwind” -- Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Am I Okay?” -- Megan Moroney (Producer: Kristian Bush; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)

“Cold Beer & Country Music” -- Zach Top (Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey)

“F-1 Trillion” -- Post Malone (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

“I’m The Problem” -- Morgan Wallen (Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi; Mix Engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi)

Song of the Year

“you look like you love me” (Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere)

“4x4xU” (Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson)

“Am I Okay?” (Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney)

“I Never Lie” (Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top)

“Texas” (Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Male Vocalist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

The Red Clay Strays

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

“Pour Me A Drink” -- Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome)

“Don’t Mind If I Do” -- Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley) (Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff)

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” -- Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll (Producer: Micah Nichols)

“I’m Gonna Love You” -- Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood) (Producer: Trent Willmon)

“You Had To Be There” -- Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producer: Kristian Bush)

Musician of the Year

Paul Franklin -- Steel Guitar

Jenee Fleenor -- Fiddle

Brent Mason -- Guitar

Rob McNelley -- Guitar

Derek Wells -- Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“you look like you love me” -- Ella Langley & Riley Green (Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney)

“Am I Okay?” -- Megan Moroney (Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney)

“I’m Gonna Love You” -- Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood) (Director: Dustin Haney)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” -- Lainey Wilson (Director: TK McKamy)

“Think I’m In Love With You” -- Chris Stapleton (Director: Running Bear)

New Artist of the Year

Zach Top

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

