AC/DC announce additional North American tour dates

AC/DC will be powering up the summer.

The legendary band will be visiting cities that it did not perform in as part of its Spring 2025 leg of the “Power Up” tour, Consequence said.

Before hitting the states, the band will be appearing in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico between February and April. Then, after a few months’ break, they will embark on their North American leg starting in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here are the North American dates:

July 11: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

July 15: Ohio Stadium, Columbus

July 19: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

July 24: Alamodome, San Antonio

July 28: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Aug. 1: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Aug. 5: Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco

Aug. 9: Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta

Aug. 13: BC Place, Vancouver,

Aug. 27: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Aug. 31: NRG Stadium, Houston

Sept. 4: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame

Sept. 9: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis

Sept. 12: Par Jean-Drapeau, Montreal

Sept. 16: Rogers Stadium, Toronto

Sept. 25: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Sept. 29: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 7, according to Variety.

