Adele to take ‘incredibly long’ break after Las Vegas residency

Adele has some difficult news for her fans. After she is done with her Las Vegas residency she’s taking a break from performing.

The “Hello” singer broke the news that she will be saying goodbye to the stage for a bit after almost three years of performances.

She wrapped her Munich residency this weekend and told her fans that she will be taking a hiatus once she is done with her “Weekends With Adele” shows in Sin City this fall, USA Today reported.

“I’ve really enjoyed performing … it’s been three years now, which is the longest I’ve done and probably the longest I’ll ever do. But I have 10 shows left after this, back in my (Las Vegas) residency … but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break,” she said.

After talking about the shows she has done, she explained, “I just need a rest.”

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I’ve been building and I will miss you terribly.”

She is engaged to Rich Paul. The couple went public in 2021. She also has an 11 -year-old son with her ex-husband, E! Online reported.

Her last 10 shows will start on Oct. 25 and will run through Nov. 23 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Earlier this year, Adele told ZDF that she wanted to focus on other creative outlets.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she said. “I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

The residency started in November 2022 with the Vegas leg but had to postpone several concerts earlier this year due to illness, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 35 Photos: Adele through the years MAIDSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 11: Adele performs on the Main Stage on the second day of the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Mote Park on May 11, 2008 in Maidstone, England. (Photo by Rosie Greenway/Getty Images) (Rosie Greenway/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group