Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s father accused of attempted murder in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been arrested, accused of attempted murder in Las Vegas.

Boston25News reported that police responded to a stabbing on Wednesday night and found a man with several stab wounds after an argument over a parking spot.

Quenton Marsellas Brown, who goes by his middle name Marcellas, said he dinged the victim’s car with his SUV’s car door. An argument then took place and the victim was stabbed several times, according to TMZ.

A police arrest report stated that the victim had “stab wounds in the upper right chest clavicle area, a defensive wound on his left hand that penetrated his tendons, a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib that may require surgery to repair,” according to TMZ.

CNN reported that the man also had a stab wound to his back, according to the arrest report. The man was in critical condition after the alleged stabbing.

Police said Marcellas Brown left the scene but was arrested a short time later. He was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder, Boston25News reported.

A judge set bail at $300,000. His attorney spoke with KSNV and that he only knew what the police reports and media were saying about the incident and that they would also be investigating, adding that he has known his client for a long time and that he does “not believe that he initiated anything and he is telling me that everything that occurred, was him was trying to defend himself.” The attorney claims that the victim had a gun, he told KSNV.

Marselles Brown was a boxer who had a record of 33-18-1 with 25 knockouts. He last fought about 10 years ago, TMZ reported.

Marselles Brown said when his son was drafted by the Celtics in 2016, “I am extremely proud of both my sons. I am especially proud of Jaylen. He is an extraordinary athlete and very smart," The Washington Post reported. His other son, Quention Brown, played for Central Florida and North Texas as a defensive lineman in college.

