Chick-fil-A summer camp charges $35 to show kids behind-the-scenes

A Louisiana Chick-fil-A’s summer offering is causing a bit of an uproar.

The Hammond location introduced a summer camp for children aged 5 to 12 that will allow them see the behind-the-scenes workings of a restaurant, WVUE reported.

The camp isn’t free.

It costs $35 for one day and for that price, according to the event’s announcement, participants will get a shirt, name tag, snack, a meet-and-greet with the Chick-fil-A Cow, a behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant and a VIP lunch.

We have added 3 sessions to choose from: July 22, 23, or 24 from 9:00am -12:00pm. The cost is $35 per child and it will... Posted by Chick-fil-A West Hammond Hwy 190 on Thursday, June 6, 2024

Fox Business reported the original post read “learning dining room host and customer service skills, learn how to take a guest order, learn how to bag a guest order, tour the kitchen and box your own nugget and make your own ice dream cone or cup” but had been updated.

WVUE reported that despite several negative comments on the Facebook post, all the sessions have been filled.

The camp idea isn’t new. About six years ago a Houston location started the events and has done so each year since.

“Some local restaurants create their own programs to engage with the communities they’re located in. Chick-fil-A restaurants are locally owned and operated by people who live and work in the communities their restaurants serve,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Fox Business.

A spokesperson told ABC News that the children are not working in the restaurant and that employees are still the ones making the food.

The Houston program once again sold out within seven minutes of registration going live, the representative said.

Fewer than a dozen Chick-fil-A nationwide offer the Chick-fil-A camp, ABC News reported.





