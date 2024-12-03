Children of Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence get engaged

Two mega comedians will now be spending a life together as in-laws. Eddie Murphy’s son has asked Martin Lawrence’s daughter’s hand in marriage.

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence have been together for more than three years, going public with their relationship in June 2021, People magazine reported.

Eric asked Jasmin to marry him on Nov. 27 and they announced the news on Instagram on Nov. 30 in a video set to the song “Spend My Life with You” by Eric Benét. The caption on Jasmin’s post read, “11.27.2024 We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

Jasmin said that the two met thanks to someone other than one of their famous fathers. Instead, telling In Touch Weekly, it was her uncle who introduced the two to each other.

The elder Lawrence said he and Murphy try to stay out of their children’s love life, telling Jimmy Kimmel two years ago, “We haven’t talked about it. We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing.”

Lawrence did joke that the couple could have “a comedy super-baby” together during the same interview.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence first starred together in “Boomerang” in 1992 and then again in “Life” in 1999. They may also have another collaboration together, a remake of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

