Daytona Beach businesses say homeless problems getting worse

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach businesses say the ongoing homeless issue in the city’s main tourist area is getting worse, and it’s hurting their bottom line. So WFTV took their concerns to the city.

From people shooting up in the bushes to chaos in the park, businesses owners said homeless people are causing problems. By our count, 20 were camped out in Breakers Oceanfront Park with bags and belongings on Tuesday.

There’s a sign just outside the park that says things like no camping in the park or bathing in the splashpad, all things that businesses have seen happen regularly.

A city spokesperson said police patrol the park and try to point people to resources, but added they can’t always enforce local ordinances because of an injunction.

One resource that’s often promoted is the First Step Shelter. A spokesperson said its currently assisting 96 people and the shelter’s capacity is 100.

“Families that come in for the first time, that’s what they see. It’s embarrassing. I don’t know how the city doesn’t do something about it,” said Ocean Ave Gallery owner Louie Louizes.

Louizes has dealt with homeless people harassing his customers and even stealing from his father’s store. He said it was an ongoing issue that caused his father severe stress.

“He was 85 and it took a long time for the police to get there, and he ended up having an aneurysm and died in his store,” said Louizes.

Two years ago, WFTV’s reporting helped the Salty Dog Surf Shop clear a homeless encampment from its parking lot. General manager Max Miller said it made a difference but only for a few weeks.

“It’s kind of gotten worse, the last two years are pretty much our worst business years in the last 25 years,” said Miller.

He wants the city to put more resources into cleaning up the beachside.’

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s just embarrassing. Every day, it’s depressing coming into work, business is terrible,” said Miller.

