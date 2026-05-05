Palm Coast man arrested for DUI after truck rollover

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested for DUI after deputies say he crashed and overturned his truck late Friday night.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 11:25 p.m. on May 2 about a crash on Seminole Woods Blvd involving a white 2017 GMC truck.

When deputies arrived, they found the truck on its side with heavy damage. Debris and tools were scattered across the road, causing partial lane closures. Multiple airbags had deployed.

Deputies said they made contact with the driver, identified as 26-year-old Allan Wilson, and a passenger. Both said they were not hurt and refused medical treatment.

Investigators say both the passenger and an independent witness confirmed Wilson was driving at the time of the crash. Deputies also reported that Wilson said, “I’m drunk, I was driving.”

Deputies noted signs of impairment, including the smell of alcohol, watery eyes and unsteady balance. During field sobriety exercises, Wilson was unable to maintain balance during the walk-and-turn test, which was stopped for safety reasons.

An empty bottle of liquor and two firearms were found inside the vehicle, according to deputies.

Wilson was arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Deputies say his breath samples measured 0.158 and 0.161 blood alcohol content. He was later released on $1,000 bond.

“Driving impaired is reckless, selfish, and it puts innocent people in danger,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He’s lucky he didn’t kill himself or his sober passenger. Now his truck is totaled, he’s in jail and facing a serious DUI charge and his insurance will skyrocket!”

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