Claude Ruiz-Picasso, youngest son of famed artist Pablo Picasso, dead at 76

Claude Ruiz-Picasso, the youngest son of famed Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, died Thursday in Switzerland. He was 76.

Claude Ruiz-Picasso’s attorney, Jean-Jacques Neuer, announced his death, according to The Guardian. No cause of death was given.

“Claude Ruiz-Picasso, son of Pablo Picasso, has died. He was the administrator of Picasso’s estate from 1989 to 2023,” Neuer wrote in an emailed statement to CNN. “He leaves behind his wife, Madame Sylvie Picasso, née Vautier, and two children, Jasmin and Solal. "

Ruiz-Picasso was a photographer and film director and managed his father’s estate from 1989 until last month, when he passed responsibility to his younger sister, Paloma, according to The Guardian.

Ruiz-Picasso and his sister were children of the artist and French artist Françoise Gilot, who died in June at the age of 101, the newspaper reported.

Pablo Picasso’s older son Paolo, who was born in 1921 from the artist’s marriage to ballet dancer Olga Khokhlova, died in 1975, according to CNN. Maya, his daughter born in 1935 with French model Marie-Therese Walter, died in 2022, the cable news outlet reported.

Pablo Picasso died on April 8, 1973, at the age of 91. When he died, the artist left behind more than 45,000 works, The Guardian reported. That included 1,885 paintings, 1,228 sculptures, 7,089 drawings, 30,000 prints, 150 sketchbooks and 3,222 ceramic works.

“We’d have to rent the Empire State Building to house all the works,” Ruiz-Picasso said after the inventory was completed, the newspaper reported.

Ruiz-Picasso was awarded the Legion d’honneur, France’s highest honor, in 2011, for his work as an artist, according to The Guardian. He was heavily involved in the Picasso Celebration that marked the 50th anniversary of his father’s death, CNN reported.