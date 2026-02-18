Country music star Trace Adkins drops hints about retiring from touring

Country music star Trace Adkins may be pondering retiring from active touring.

“I’m gonna give ‘em another year,” the three-time Grammy Award nominee said, according to Taste of Country. “I do not have another 30 in me. I do not. I’m gonna give ‘em this year. I’m gonna tour hard this year. But then I can’t promise anything after that.”

Adkins, 64, had a quick quip when asked by "Entertainment Tonight" when he would know the time was right to ease up on touring.

“I knew 10 years ago,” he said as he attended the Nashville premiere of his new movie, “I Can Only Imagine 2.” “But my accountant was like, ‘No.’”

Joking aside, the “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer said he was surprised by his longevity.

“I just can’t believe I’m still around,” Adkins said, according to Parade. “And, maybe somewhat relevant, you know, still. I’m just proud to be here and glad that I’ve had fans that have stuck with me all these decades.”

The hints and banter about retiring from the road came a month after Adkins kicked off his 30th Anniversary Tour, the magazine reported.

The tour runs through Sept. 19, according to Adkins’ website.

Adkins hit the charts in 1996 with his debut album, “Dreamin’ Out Loud,” which featured “Every Light in the House,” which was a top-five country hit; and “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” which peaked at No. 1.

In 1997, Adkins won the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) for Top New Male Artist. He would win two more ACM honors -- Single Record of the Year in 2009 for “You’re Gonna Miss This,” and Vocal Event of the Year in 2010 for “Hillbilly Bone” with Blake Shelton.

