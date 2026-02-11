‘Dawson’s Creek’ actor James Van Der Beek dies

Actor James Van Der Beek, who was battling colorectal cancer, has died at the age of 48.

A post on his official Facebook page said that he died peacefully on Wednesday morning.

TMZ was first to report the news, citing a representative of the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. The representative said the office was told of his death at 6:44 a.m. and no cause of death was provided.

Van Der Beek shared in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer, NBC News reported.

“I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before,” he wrote on social media at the time. “Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support.”

He would frequently share details about living with cancer. Van Der Beek had been scheduled to appear at a reunion with his “Dawson’s Creek” castmates in September but had to drop out due to health reasons. Part of the reunion was a table read of the show’s pilot. His role was read by Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Van Der Beek appeared via a video statement.

“I can’t believe I don’t get to hug my cast mates. I wanted to stand on that stage and thank every single person in this theater for being here tonight,” he said in the video before the reading began, according to Variety.

The show was a benefit developed by Van Der Beek’s “Dawson’s Creek” co-star Michelle Williams.

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January… So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment,” Van Der Beek said on Instagram before the performance. “Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

Van Der Beek was born in 1977 in Connecticut and was a child actor, appearing in school plays and eventually in an off-Broadway production of “Finding the Sun,” NBC News reported.

His first credited movie role was in 1995’s “Angus,” but his big break was in 1998’s “Dawson’s Creek.”

He also took his television success and translated it to the big screen, appearing in “Varsity Blues” and cameos in “Scary Movie” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”

Van Der Beek continued acting in several guest spots on shows such as “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Criminal Minds.”

He had a role in the upcoming television series, “Elle,” which, according to IMDB is in post-production and is the prequel to “Legally Blonde.”

Van Der Beek leaves behind his wife and six children.

0 of 20 Through the years 390344 14: Actor James Van Der Beek arrives at the world premiere of the film "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" June 11, 2001 in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images) (Jason Kirk/Getty Images) Through the years 401319 07: Actor James Van Der Beek (R) and girlfriend Heather McComb arrive at the celebration for the 100th episode of Dawsons Creek February 19, 2002 at the Museum of Television and Radio in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images) (Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images) Through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 09: Actor James Van Der Beek (L) and Kimberly Brook attend "Summit on the Summit: Kilimanjaro Pre-Ascent Event" held at Voyeur on December 9, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Summit On The Summit) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 07: James Van Der Beek and drag queens perform onstage during Logo's "NewNowNext Awards" 2011 at Avalon on April 7, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LOGO) (Kevin Winter) Through the years PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 10: Actors James Van Der Beek (L) and Krysten Ritter speak during the 'Don't Trust the B---- In Apartment 23' panel during the ABC portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour held at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 10, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 13: Actor James Van Der Beek and son Joshua Van Der Beek attend the John Varvatos 11th Annual Stuart House Benefit at John Varvatos Boutique on April 13, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for John Varvatos) (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for John Varvatos) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 04: James Van Der Beek and Jason Aldean attend the 2014 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 4, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) Through the years CULVER CITY, CA - OCTOBER 25: Actors Mark-Paul Gosselaar and James Van Der Beek attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 26th Annual A Time For Heroes Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on October 25, 2015 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation) (Angela Weiss) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Kimberly Brook, Patricia Arquette, James Van Der Beek and David Arquette attend The Dinner For Equality co-hosted by Patricia Arquette and Marc Benioff on February 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Weinstein Carnegie Philanthropic Group) (Mike Windle) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 30: Kimberly Van Der Beek, James Van Der Beek and family attend the First-Ever GOOD+ Foundation Halloween Bash hosted Jessica Seinfeld at Sunset Gower Studios on October 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for GOOD+) (Mike Windle) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 28: (L-R) Actor Dora Madison, executive producer/actor James Van Der Beek and DJ Dillon Francis of 'What Would Diplo Do?' speak onstage during the Viceland portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Actor James Van Der Beek visits the Build Series to discuss his new show "What Would Diplo Do?" at Build Studio on August 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: James Van Der Beek attends The Trevor Project's 2018 TrevorLIVE Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 02, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Through the years CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) James Van Der Beek, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend Vanity Fair and FX's annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party on September 21, 2019 in Century City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) James Van der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Through the years PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: James Van Der Beek stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T ) (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and) Through the years James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of Prime Video Series "Overcompensating" at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

©2026 Cox Media Group