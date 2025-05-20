Denzel Washington, photographer, have apparent confrontation at Cannes

CANNES, France — A photographer at Cannes may have gone a bit too far when interacting with Palme d’Or honoree Denzel Washington.

Washington was on the red carpet for the premiere of “Highest 2 Lowest” on Monday when the photographers were calling his and A$AP Rocky’s names.

At one point, director Spike Lee went to talk to the rapper, Washington had what E! News called a “heated conversation” with a photographer, who then appeared to laugh and grab the Oscar-winning actor’s arm twice. People magazine said it looked as if the cameraman was trying to get Washington’s attention.

Washington appeared to say “stop it, stop it” while motioning at one specific photographer. The photographer let go and Washington walked away.

Shortly after the incident, the film premiered and Washington was presented with the festival’s highest honor, the Honorary Palme d’Or.

Washington said, “This is a total surprise for me, so I’m a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother, Spike,” People reported.

“To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well,” he said, which brought laughs from the audience. “You know, we’re just blessed beyond measure, I’m blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you.”

Washington had a single day off from his titular role in “Othello” on Broadway, so the Cannes schedule had to be adjusted for his whirlwind trip to France, ABC News reported.

“Highest 2 Lowest” will be in select theaters on Aug. 22 and will stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

