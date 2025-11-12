Final sacrifice: WWII veteran, 101, posthumously donates skin to help burn victims

LIVONIA, Mich. — A World War II veteran and former prisoner of war has posthumously become a life-saver at the age of 101.

Charles “Chuck” Leman, of Livonia, Michigan, died on Oct. 6, 2025. He was described as a World War II veteran, a father of three and a loving husband of 77 years.

And according to Gift of Life Michigan, Leman donated his skin after he died to help patients recover from burns and injuries.

“His donation has the potential to transform the lives of over 75 people,” the organization wrote on its website.

“It means a lot to know that dad gave so much in life and in passing,” said Chris Leman, the Army veteran’s son.

The younger Leman said family members were surprised that Chuck Leman had marked on his driver’s license that he wanted to be an organ donor, especially because of his advanced age.

“I didn’t know someone that old could be a donor,” Chris Leman said. “When I got the call, I thought they must not know how old Dad was. It was interesting to learn that even at 101, he could help others."

According to his obituary, Chuck Leman was born on March 12, 1924, near Roanoke, Illinois. At the time of his death, he was living in Livonia with his wife, Dorothy Blunier Leman. The couple was married on June 27, 1948.

Leman joined the Army in 1943 and served in the 75th Division, 289th Regiment. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, was wounded and taken prisoner on Christmas Day 1944.

“He came across a German machine gun emplacement and they were shot at and my dad was wounded in the neck and the head,” Chris Leman said.

He spent time in German prison camps in freezing weather before being liberated in April 1945.

Chuck Leman endured extreme hunger, forced labor and freezing temperatures during his captivity.

“Dad lost some toes to frostbite,” Chris Leman said.

Chuck Leman weighed only 100 pounds when he returned home, but “my grandmother’s cooking quickly helped restore him,” Chris Leman said.

With colleague George Vilican, Chuck Leman co-founded Vilican, Leman & Associates, a planning and design firm.

Chris Leman said his father’s gesture, while surprising, was not out of character.

“We talked about it,” he said. “Not often, but I knew it was something my parents valued. They were stoic that way, do what you can with what you have. It’s just another way to help others.”

