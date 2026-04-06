Puppy rescued from top of chimney at abandoned home

DETROIT — Firefighters are known for rescuing cats from trees, but this time it was a dog and a chimney.

A neighbor noticed the pup clinging to the top of the chimney. Michigan Humane officers realized the abandoned home’s foundation was crumbling, so they needed the help of the Detroit Fire Department to get the dog down, WWJ reported.

Fire crews used their truck’s ladder to get the puppy back down on solid ground.

“Good calls, quick action, and the right people at the right time made this rescue possible,” Michigan Humane wrote on social media.

It isn’t known how the dog got on the roof, WDIV reported.

The dog, which appeared to be a pit bull or mixed breed and was exhausted from its ordeal, was checked out by veterinarians.

The dog, now named Stack, is estimated to be about 4 months old and will be available for adoption, WXYZ reported.

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