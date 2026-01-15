Former Walmart employee accused of stealing $98K from store

WILLISTON, N.D. — A man who formerly worked at a Walmart in North Dakota is accused of stealing nearly $98,000 over a six-month period last year while he worked at the store, according to an affidavit.

Mario Marques Branch, 42, of Williston, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2025, and charged with theft over $50,000, according to Northwest Judicial District Court online court records. The charge is a Class A felony.

The Williston Herald, citing an affidavit filed on Dec. 23, stated that $97,955 was taken from a Walmart in Williston last year between April 26 to June 28, and from Aug. 23 to Oct. 23.

The newspaper reported that surveillance footage dated Sept. 1, 2025, appeared to show Branch logging into a cahs recycler machine. On this particular date, Branch obtained $1,000, placed the money into an empty money bag and placed it onto a shelf.

Before leaving the room, Branch allegedly covered the bag with empty ones. He returned several hours later and removed the cash, placing it in the pocket of his vest, the Herald reported.

Additional video, dated Oct. 10, 2025, showed Branch apparently repeating the process, taking $3,800. A week later, he allegedly took $3,900.

According to the affidavit, Branch was interviewed by Walmart’s asset protection officials. Branch allegedly admitted he had been taking cash for the previous six months.

It was unclear when Branch was terminated as a Walmart employee.

Branch’s bond was set at $25,000, according to court records. As a condition of his bond, Branch is forbidden to have contact with the Walmart store in Williston.

Branch will appear in court again on Jan. 28 for a preliminary hearing, court documents state. A pretrial conference is scheduled for April 21, with a jury trial tentatively scheduled for May 4.

© 2025 Cox Media Group