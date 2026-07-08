‘Freaky’: Katie Couric diagnosed with amnesia after stroke scare

It was a day that longtime broadcast journalist Katie Couric will never forget -- although at the time, she could not remember it.

Couric, 69, revealed what she called a “freaky” incident that was later diagnosed as temporary memory loss, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In a Substack post called "The Day I’ll Never Remember‚" Couric said she was in Aspen, Colorado, on June 27 and went to a farmer’s market to pick up an iced coffee.

Then everything went blank.

Katie Couric, 69, reveals she recently had a ‘freaky’ incident that turned into a stroke scare before she was ultimately diagnosed with temporary amnesia. https://t.co/CelIrTZfDh — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 8, 2026

“I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president,” Couric wrote. “Let me explain.

On June 27, Couric walked to the farmer’s market in Aspen to pick up an iced coffee.

When her husband, John Molner, returned home from the gym, the two drove to the Aspen Institute for the Aspen Ideas Festival, where she was a panelist. Couric said she was “excited” to visit the hot dog stand at the festival for lunch.

“That’s the last thing I remember,” she wrote.

Couric said she completed both of her panel appearances but remembered “nothing” from either one of them, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Molner was concerned that Couric, who said she felt weak and dizzy, seemed “out of it,” so he took her to an area hospital.

She was quizzed about several things, but was at a loss. She did not remember the month, believed that Biden was still president, and did not recall that she had a newborn granddaughter, Entertainment Weekly reported.

As the hospital staff initiated “stroke protocol,” Molner noticed his wife “reintroduced herself to the nurses every time they came into the room,” he wrote in Couric’s Substack.

An MRI ruled out a stroke. She was diagnosed with transient global amnesia, “which means you lost your short-term memory,” Couric’s doctor said.

The Mayo Clinic calls the condition “an episode of confusion that comes on suddenly in a person who is otherwise alert.”

“This confused state isn’t caused by a more common neurological condition, such as epilepsy or stroke,” the Mayo Clinic notes.

The entire episode was mystifying, Couric said.

“Someone described it as my brain failing to hit the record button,” she wrote. "This was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious.

“Ultimately, I’m relieved -- even though several hours of a Saturday in June will always be missing for me.”

0 of 22 Through the years 391358 26: Television host Katie Couric talks with the boy band Backstreet Boys July 2, 2001 on the Today Show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. From left to right are Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Couric, Kevin Richardson and A.J. McLean. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images) (George De Sota/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Katie Couric and Matt Lauer from NBC's Today Show appear at the 76th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Herald Square November 28, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images) (Matthew Peyton/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Founder and Westwood One Chairman Norman Pattiz, CBS News anchor Katie Couric and filmmaker Ken Burns attend the 7th annual Giants of Broadcasting Awards Ceremony at Grand Hyatt Hotel on October 1, 2009 in New York, New York. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Anchorwoman Katie Couric appears with Sesame Street Muppets (L-R) Jesse, Elmo and Rosita and children coping with the death of a parent for a special tree planting ceremony promoting the launch of the When Families Grieve support group iniative at Madison Square Park on April 8, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: TV personality Larry King (C) poses with his wife Shawn King (L) and Katie Couric (R) as he is honored at the 2011 Friars Club Testimonial dinner gala at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on November 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: Diane Sawyer (L) and Katie Couric attend Regis Philbin's Final Show of "Live! with Regis & Kelly" at the Live with Regis & Kelly Studio on November 18, 2011 in New York, New York. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Former "TODAY" Show correspondent Katie Couric attends the "TODAY" Show 60th anniversary celebration at The Edison Ballroom on January 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 04: Katie Couric, Bryant Gumabal and John Molner attends the 6Th Annual Exploring the Arts Gala hosted by Tony Bennett And Susan Benedetto at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 4, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Exploring The Arts) (Larry Busacca) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Katie Couric visits "The O'Reilly Factor" at FOX Studios on May 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images) (D Dipasupil/Getty Images) Through the years SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 09: (L-R) US Senator of New York Kirsten Gillibrand, Attorney General of California Kamala D. Harris and Yahoo News Global Anchor Katie Couric speak onstage during "Disrupting Politics" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 9, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Pat Mitchell, Katie Couric, and Gloria Steinem pose onstage at the 2014 Women's Media Awards at Capitale on October 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for The Women's Media Center) (Jemal Countess) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 03: Katie Couric speaks during an interview promoting the EPIX Original Documentary 'Under The Gun' on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images For EPIX) (Mike Windle) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: (L-R) Martha Stewart, Katie Couric and Cindi Leive attend the Glamour and L'Oreal Paris 2017 College Women of the Year Celebration at La Sirena on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Glamour) (Bryan Bedder) Through the years SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: Katie Couric speaks onstage at the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast at the Barkar Hangar on Friday, September 7, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Stand Up To Can) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Katie Couric on the red carpet of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at the Hilton New York on November 10, 2018. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Katie Couric, Karlie Kloss and David Foster attend the Fourth Annual Berggruen Prize Gala celebrating 2019 Laureate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg In New York City on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute ) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Berggruen Insti) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Katie Couric speaks onstage during The 2020 MAKERS Conference on February 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MAKERS) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MAKERS) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Katie Couric and Ben Platt attend a special screening of Dear Evan Hansen presented by Universal Pictures at The Whitby Screening Room on September 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Universal Pictu) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Katie Couric and John Molner attend the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

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