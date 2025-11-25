Gopuff, Tom Brady push to have Super Bowl Monday declared holiday

Tom Brady is saying that working on Super Bowl Monday should be a hard pass and instead be a holiday.

It’s part of a new ad campaign with delivery company Gopuff.

Brady says in the spot, “Nobody wants to work the Monday after the biggest game in football.”

“That’s why Gopuff wants to help you give it a hard pass,” comedian Druski says.

Brady then explains that “Gopuff is setting up a real political fund dedicated to making the Monday after the big game a national holiday,” and “Super Monday Off Coalition” appears on the screen.

Druski explains that there are government officials and lobbying working on a plan.

The 7-time Super Bowl champion explains that people just have to order on Gopuff, and “they’ll handle the rest.”

There will be a game-friendly collection of drinks and snacks offered weekly through Feb. 8 that will see 1% of profits from those items go to the coalition, up to $25,000 a week, Billboard reported.

Gopuff said in a news release that the coalition is “a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to making the Monday after the Big Game a federally recognized holiday through advocacy and political action.”

The ad will run through the rest of the season, Billboard reported.

This is not the first time that there has been a thought of making the Monday after the Super Bowl a holiday. About 43% of people who took part in a UKG poll this year said it should be.

About 22.6 million Americans planned to miss work after the last Super Bowl, according to Billboard. There is an estimated $3 million loss in economic activity on the day following the game.

Despite the poll and commercial, there is no real plan to make a national holiday, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in September, the Super Bowl could be moved to President’s Day weekend, but to do so, the league may add a game to the schedule, the “Today” show reported.

“I think if you went to 18 weeks regular season that would probably occur,” Goodell said weeks ago. “It is possible somewhere in the calendar. Could happen before that just because of the calendar, the way it lays out. But I think 18 weeks would get you to that point, and I think it would be a really great move.”

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

