How to watch ABC’s interview with President Joe Biden

After concerns over his performance in last week’s debate, President Joe Biden will be sitting down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

The interview will be Biden’s first since the debate that left many wondering about Biden’s ability to remain in his bid for re-election, The New York Times reported.

At first, the sound of Biden’s voice, which was described as raspy, was attributed to a cold, earlier this week, the administration said he was also suffering from jet lag from a trip nearly two weeks prior, which added to how he debated challenger, former President Donald Trump, USA Today reported.

Biden, 81, is campaigning in Wisconsin on Friday amid calls for him to drop from the race. He still has the support of most Democrats, ABC News reported.

He doubled down that he’s in for the long run during a White House Fourth of July event, telling the crowd, “I’m not going anywhere,” The Associated Press reported. Later that night, he appeared on the White House balcony with not only his wife, first lady Jill Biden, but also Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, showing support and unity for the ticket.

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglass Emhoff watch as President Joe Biden raises the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris while they view the Independence Day firework display over the National Mall from the balcony of the White House, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Washington.

This isn’t the first time Biden has agreed to be interviewed by Stephanopoulos when he’s been in trouble at the polls.

The president spoke with the news anchor in 2020 before he finished fifth in the New Hampshire primary but mounted a comeback to win South Carolina and eventually the White House, the Times reported.

The Times called Biden’s debate last week “a cataclysmic performance.”

Biden said of his debating, “I had a bad night. A bad night. I screwed up,” the AP reported, the news outlet adding “he gave halting and convoluted answers.”

However, Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, called Biden’s performance “a bad night,” but that he is not worried that Biden can have a successful race and serve a second term, ABC News reported.

How you can watch the interview

A portion of the interview will air during “World News Tonight with David Muir” at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Then a prime-time special will air at 8 p.m. EDT, 7 p.m. CDT, ABC News said.

It will be rebroadcast with “additional analysis” during “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos.

It will also be available on streaming on various devices, apps and ABC.com.

What’s next for Trump and Biden?

Biden will be in Philadelphia on Sunday and will have a news conference during the NATO summit in Washington next week, the AP reported.

Trump called for a second debate on Thursday, saying, “but this time, no holds barred ... with just the two of us on stage,” the AP reported.

A second debate was already scheduled to be held on Sept. 10. Typically there are three events organized by the Commission on Presidental Debates, CBS News reported.

Trump will be holding rallies in Doral, Florida and Butler, Pennsylvania, days before the Republican National Convention, which will be held in Milwaukee July 15 to 18.

The Democratic National Convention will be held Aug. 19 to 22 in Chicago.

Each candidate is expected to accept his party’s nomination during the appropriate convention.

