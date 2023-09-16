Hurricane Lee: Post-tropical cyclone makes landfall in Nova Scotia

Post-tropical cyclone Lee made landfall on Long Island in Nova Scotia at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to a statement from the National Hurricane Center.

Lee brushes western coast of Nova Scotia

Update 4:58 p.m. EDT Sept. 16: Post-tropical storm Lee brushed the western coast of Nova Scotia and the storm continued to move north and bring heavy rains to the area.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. EDT advisory, the storm was located about 50 miles east-southeast of Eastport, Maine, and about 125 miles west of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The storm is moving north at 16 mph.

The storm is bringing stong winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding to parts of Maine and the Atlantic coast in Canada, the hurricane center said.

Steady weakening is forecast for Lee over the next few days.

1 death in Maine attributed to Lee

Update 4:51 p.m. EDT Sept. 16: Police in Searsport, Maine confirmed the death of a man whose car was hit by a tree toppled by Post-tropical cyclone Lee’s winds Saturday, WTMW-TV reported.

The man, who was in his 50s, was driving in Searsport at about 9 a.m. EDT when the tree fell and brought power lines onto his vehicle, according to the television station.

The man, who has not been identified, died at an area hospital, according to WTMW.

Lee makes landfall in Nova Scotia

The hurricane center that the storm made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph near its center.

The storm was located about 50 miles east-southeast of Eastport, Maine, and about 135 miles west of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The storm is moving north at 22 mph.

Post-Tropical Cyclone #Lee made landfall in Nova Scotia around 4 pm AST. See below for details. pic.twitter.com/BEWSR6VNfD — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2023

President Biden approves Massachusetts’ emergency declaration

Update 11:24 a.m. EDT Sept. 16: Massachusetts declared an emergency Friday evening ahead of storms heading to the area from Lee. The White House in a statement announced that President Biden approved the emergency declaration for the state.

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 14 Massachusetts counties,” the White House said in the statement.

The National Hurricane Center on X, formerly known at Twitter, said that Lee is “very near western Nova Scotia.” Strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding at the coast happened in parts of Maine and Atlantic Canada.

Post-Tropical Cyclone #Lee Advisory 45A: Lee Very Near Western Nova Scotia. Strong Winds, Coastal Flooding, and Heavy Rains Are Occurring In Portions of Maine and Atlantic Canada. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2023

Storm becomes post-tropical cyclone

Update 8:08 a.m. EDT Sept. 16: Wind, rain and coastal flooding hazards continue Saturday as the National Hurricane Center classified the storm as post-tropical cyclone as it heads to Nova Scotia.

Heavy winds continue. Heavy rain expected and may cause floods in parts of eastern Massachusetts, eastern Maine, New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia.

The National Hurricane Center said that the storm is expected to make landfall later in the day Saturday. According to CNN, it is not expected to make landfall in the U.S.

Maximum sustained winds are 80 mph as of 8 a.m. EST.

5 am AST Saturday Sep. 16 Key Messages for Post-Tropical Cyclone #Lee. Wind, rainfall, and coastal flooding hazards continue for New England and Atlantic Canada despite Lee becoming post-tropical.https://t.co/0ZJRQW5PvS pic.twitter.com/BAMIQSmls5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2023

Tropical storm conditions nearing southern New England

Update 8:14 p.m. EDT Sept. 15: Tropical storm conditions are expected to start in southern New England this evening, the National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to hit the area within the tropical storm warning area.

The storm is expected to move northward along the New England coast and Atlantic Canada into Saturday.

Tropical storm conditions expected Friday evening

Update 5:11 p.m. EDT Sept. 15: The National Hurricane Center on Friday evening that tropical storm conditions as well as coastal flooding are expected through the evening along the coast and some parts of Atlantic Canada through Saturday. Downed trees as well as possible power outages may occur.

Parts of the eastern part of Maine, New Brunswick and western parts of Nova Scotia can expect to see heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 42: Tropical Storm Conditions Expected to Occur This Evening In Southeastern New England. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2023

Storm’s outer rain bands approach southeastern New England

Update 2:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 15: Outer rain bands from Hurricane Lee began to approach southeastern New England on Friday afternoon as the storm spun about 340 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm prompted tropical storm warnings for parts of Massachusetts and further north along the East Coast. Officials expect the storm to bring tropical storm conditions to the region beginning late Friday afternoon.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 41A: Outer Rain Bands of Lee Approaching Southeastern New England. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2023

Hurricane watch discontinued for Down East Maine

Update 11:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 15: The National Hurricane Center said a hurricane watch was discontinued Friday morning for Down East Maine while officials in Canada extended a hurricane watch ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Lee.

The storm weakened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, as it slowly approached the coast. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Lee was about 395 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, officials said.

The center of the storm is expected to approach the coast of New England and Canada through Saturday. Part of the coast remained under a tropical storm warning on Friday.

“Tropical storm conditions and coastal flooding are expected to begin in southern New England within the Tropical Storm Warning area this afternoon, and spread northward along the coast of New England and over portions of Atlantic Canada through Saturday,” according to NHC. “These conditions are likely to lead to downed trees and potential power outages.”

11 am AST: Hurricane #Lee is a large hurricane and approaching New England and Atlantic Canada. Here are the Key Messages. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for details. pic.twitter.com/2v6gbx0RRM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2023

Tropical storm conditions expected in coast New England later Friday

Update 8:20 a.m. EDT Sept. 15: Lee is expected to approach the coast of New England and Canada on Friday afternoon before weaking into a post-tropical storm on Saturday, National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Friday morning.

Forecasters warned that Lee is “expected to be a large and dangerous storm when it reaches eastern New England and Atlantic Canada.” As of 8 a.m. EDT, it was spinning about 460 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It is moving north at 16 mph.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 40A: Lee Remains a Large Hurricane Over the Western Atlantic. Tropical Storm Conditions Expected to Begin Across Parts Of Coastal New England Later This Afternoon. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2023

Hurricane watch dropped for parts of Maine; Lee heading north

Update 5:40 a.m. EDT Sept. 15: The National Hurricane Center has discontinued a hurricane watch for the coast of Maine west of Petit Manan Point, as Hurricane Lee makes its way northward.

According to the latest forecast, the storm is 490 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, moving north at 16 mph.

The storm, which at one point was a Category 5 hurricane, now has winds of 85 mph.

Tropical storm warnings extended along coast of New England

Update 5:18 p.m. EDT Sept. 14: National Hurricane Center says that hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible through parts of Maine, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Saturday. A hurricane watch is in effect for that area.

Tropical storm conditions and coastal flooding are expected to start in parts of New England on Friday afternoon, spreading towards the coast on Saturday. The coast currently has tropical storm warnings in place.

Parts of New England might see heavy rainfall from Lee from Friday night through Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds continue to be measured at 85 mph.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 38: Tropical Storm Warnings Extended Northeastward Along the Coast Of New England. Dangerous Surf and Rip Current Conditions Affecting Much of The East Coast of the United States. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2023

Lee crawls toward East Coast

Update 2:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 14: Hurricane Lee weakened slightly with maximum sustained winds measured at 85 mph as it continued to move toward the East Coast on Thursday.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, the storm was about 710 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, officials said. It was moving toward the north at 14 mph, with its center expected to reach the coast of New England on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 37A: Lee'S Large Wind Field Moving Northward Over the Western Atlantic. Dangerous Surf and Rip Current Conditions Affecting Much of The East Coast of the United States. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2023

Tropical storm warning issued for Massachusetts coast

Update 11:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 14: Officials with the National Weather Service have issued a tropical storm warning for the coast of Massachusetts as Hurricane Lee continues to creep toward the East Coast.

The storm weakened slightly Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph as of 11 a.m., forecasters said. Lee is about 750 miles south of Nantucket, according to the NHC.

Earlier, officials issued a hurricane watch for parts of Maine.

Here are the 11 AM Thursday Key Messages for Hurricane #Lee. Tropical Storm Warning issued for Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/idFYeWTzNZ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2023

Dangerous surf, rip current conditions affecting the East Coast

Update 8:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 14: The storm caused swells likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions on the East Coast on Thursday morning as it continues to churn in the Atlantic, according to officials with the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m. EDT, Lee was spinning about 795 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. The center of the storm is expected to pass west of Bermuda on Thursday before approaching the coast of New England and Canada on Friday and Saturday.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Lee is likely to weaken, though they added that it is “expected to remain a large and dangerous hurricane for the next couple of days.”

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 36A: Tropical Storm Conditions Being Reported On Bermuda. Dangerous Surf and Rip Current Conditions Affecting Much of the East Coast of the United States. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2023

Storm 920 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, NHC says

Update 10:57 p.m. EDT Sept. 13: According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. EDT advisory, the Category 2 storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph near its well-organized center and could impact New England by the weekend.

Lee was located 920 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and about 345 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. The storm was moving north but slowed in its forward speed to about 9 mph.

A hurricane watch was issued for portions of down-east Maine from Stonington to the U.S.-Canada border. A tropical storm watch was issued for much of coastal New England from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Stonington, Maine. The watch includes Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

In Canada, there is a hurricane watch in New Brunswick from the U.S.-Canada border to Port Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island. There is also a hurricane watch in Nova Scotia from Digby to Medway Harbour. There is a tropical storm watch in New Brunswick from north of Point Lepreau to Fort Lawrence, and on the west coast of Nova Scotia from north of Digby to Fort Lawrence. A tropical storm watch was also issued on Nova Scotia’s southeast coast from north of Medway Harbour to Porter’s Lake.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 35: Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches Issued For Portions Of Atlantic Canada. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2023

Original report: According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. EDT advisory, the Category 2 storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph near its well-organized center and could impact New England by the weekend.

Lee was located 965 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and about 380 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. The storm was moving north at about 10 mph.

5PM AST Sep 13: Tropical storm and hurricane watches have been issued for portions of New England and the northeast U.S. A storm surge watch has been issued for portions of SE Massachusetts. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for the latest information on #Lee pic.twitter.com/53Nx7DDhzI — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2023

According to the hurricane center, a hurricane watch was issued for portions of down-east Maine from Stonington to the U.S.-Canada border. A tropical storm watch was issued for much of coastal New England from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Stonington, Maine. The watch includes Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions within the watch area are possible. The watch is typically issued by the hurricane center about 48 hours before conditions are expected to threaten the area.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours, the hurricane center said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda.

The hurricane center also issued a storm surge watch for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket.

“Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days; however, Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous hurricane into the weekend,” the hurricane center said.

The hurricane center will issue an intermediate advisory at 8 p.m. EDT.

