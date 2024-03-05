‘I am going to kill you:’ Woman angry over bullying drives through park, hits a child

An Arizona woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly became angry about her children being bullied then drove through a park in her pickup truck threatening to kill teenagers, according to police.

Brandie Gotch, 30, hit one of the children and has been charged with attempted murder and endangerment, according to FOX 10 in Phoenix.

Police claim in court documents that Gotch confronted a group of teenagers at a park after seeing them fighting with her children last week. Gotch grabbed a 14-year-old boy by the hair, according to court documents obtained by KSAZ, and pulled his head back and forth and side to side while yelling at him.

Court paperwork said she then grabbed a sharp stick from her truck and ran after the boy, yelling, “I am going to kill you and run you over!”

She then returned to her vehicle and allegedly started driving recklessly through the park.

Gotch allegedly hit one child, running over her leg. She then fled the scene, court documents said. She was arrested at her home.

She allegedly admitted to police that she had driven through the park, though she did not believe she hit a child.

“Brandie continued by stating her children are being bullied at school and have had issues with this group of kids before and reported it to the school and police but nothing has been done,” court documents read.

“[Gotch] thought the bullying was being continued at the park when she drove up and saw her daughter get hit by one of the other juveniles.”

According to a report from KPHO, someone filmed a portion of the incident and police were able to see her license plate, which allowed police to find Gotch.

Gotch remains in jail in lieu of a $250,000 cash-only bond.

