‘I really thought I died’: Woman walks away from crash that split her vehicle in half

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Michigan woman is counting her blessings after she walked away with minor injuries from a frightening crash that sliced her vehicle in two.

Demi Veasley, 19, of Sterling Heights, was driving home from her boyfriend’s residence on May 4 when her Kia Optima was struck and T-boned by a speeding motorist, WDIV reported.

The force of the collision sent the back half of her vehicle spinning into a nearby parking lot.

“I really thought I died,” Veasley told the television station.

Faith and a little bit of luck left one teenager thankful after a violent crash earlier this week caused her car to split in half.



https://t.co/pypLJp86Q5 — CBS Detroit (@CBSDetroit) May 9, 2026

Veasley said she remained in the driver’s seat through the entire crash. She believed the driver of the other vehicle may have been impaired and hit her car at more than 80 mph in a 50 mph traffic zone, WWJ reported.

She added that the driver’s side of the vehicle “was practically untouched” despite the force of the crash, according to WDIV.

Veasley told the television station that she blacked out briefly before regaining consciousness.

“As soon as I woke up, I said, ‘Thank you, God, thank you, God,’” Veasley told WWJ. “I didn’t know if I was alive or dead, but I was just grateful I could see something.”

The impact of the collision sent much of Veasley’s jewelry flying, alogn with an earring and her glasses. A cross necklace remained intact.

“It’s the only thing that stayed on me, isn’t that something?” she told WDIV.

Police have not released any information about the other driver involved in the crash.

Veasley said that she and her family plan to take legal action against the other driver, WWJ reported.

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