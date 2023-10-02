‘I’m neither a rapist, nor a predator’: Gerard Depardieu defends himself in open letter

French actor Gerard Depardieu has written an open letter to the French newspaper Le Figaro, saying that he is “neither a rapist, nor a predator.”

Depardieu is being sued by Charlotte Arnoud who has claimed that he raped and sexually assaulted her.

“A woman came to (my) home a first time, lightly, and willingly stepped into (my) bedroom. She says today that she was raped there,” Depardieu wrote. He did not name Arnould.

“She came a second time. There was no constraint, no violence, no protest. She wanted to sing with me the songs by Barbara at the Cirque d’Hiver. I said ‘no.’ She filed a complaint,” he wrote.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 and was indicted in December 2020, Variety reported. Prosecutors continue to investigate the claims and he is not in custody, appearing in several projects, including his live show “Depardieu Chante Barbara,” or “Depardieu Sings Barbara,” Sky News and Variety reported.

He has also been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen additional women including female actors, make-up artists and staff, many of whom spoke to Mediapart in April under the condition of anonymity, according to Variety. None of them have filed charges, however.

Depardieu said he “pushed limits” on sets “to get a laugh” but that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone, Sky News reported.

Arnould’s attorney said she is “shocked and scandalized” by Depardieu’s letter.

“Mr. Depardieu says he is exposing his truth, but it is certainly not Charlotte’s truth and it will certainly not be the one that will be upheld by the courts,” Carine Durrieu-Diebolt said on a French radio station, according to Deadline.

