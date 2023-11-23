Israel-Hamas war: Qatar announces Israel-Hamas truce to begin Friday morning

Qatar officials on Thursday announced that the truce between Israel and Hamas will start Friday morning.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said during a news conference Friday that the truce will begin at 7 a.m. local time which is midnight EST on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Aid will be “going in as soon as possible,” the AP reported.

Hamas’s military wing confirmed the start of the cease-fire on Telegram, the New York Times reported. Israel has not immediately commented.

13 women and children are among the first hostages to be released, according to CNN. Civilian hostages will be released at 4 p.m. local time Friday.

The list of hostages that are expected to be released will be given to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, CNN reported. A list is expected to be released each day.

Al-Ansari said, according to the AP, that both sides have exchanged lists of people to be released.

Al-Ansari said that talks between the mediating parties continued Friday morning.

The truce was supposed to start Thursday but was delayed. Under this deal, at least 50 hostages that are being held in Gaza are expected to be freed.