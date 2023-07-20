John Amos’ son arrested for terroristic threats against sister

K.C. Amos, the son of “Good Times” and “Roots” star John Amos, has been arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to his sister, according to People.

>> Read more trending news

Shannon Amos said her brother sent texts that included images of guns which she said in a complaint made her fear for her life.

According to the complaint obtained by People, K.C., 52, was arrested on Saturday in West Orange, New Jersey.

Court records obtained by TMZ said that K.C. sent the messages allegedly threatening to “kill Shannon Amos with the purpose to put her in imminent fear of death.”

Shannon Amos said her brother sent “terroristic threats” which included a video of him shooting a handgun, TMC reported. She told authorities that she feared for her life.

One message sent included a photo of a rifle captioned, “That big one can clean a turkey out from 3 football fields away,” the complaint read.

According to Robert Florida, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Shannon said her brother suffers from bipolar disorder, which has led him to believe she hired someone to kill him.

K.C. Amos did not respond to a request from The Los Angeles Times for comment.

“My family and I continue to advocate and fight for the proper care of my father,” Shannon Amos said Wednesday in a statement provided to the Times.

“I am pleased that Kelly is being held accountable for his actions which have put my father’s health at risk, and look forward to resolving this matter in private with the proper authorities. Despite false accusations and defamatory statements being made against me, I remain committed to ensuring that he receives the best medical care.”

The complaint come a month after John Amos, 83, was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee.

Shannon Amos said her father was a victim of elder abuse and “possible financial crimes.” She did not name the person she thought was harming her father. Amos denied his daughter’s claim.

Shannon Amos set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of $500,000 to cover his medical care and legal fees. The account was suspended, People reported.

“I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page,” Amos said.